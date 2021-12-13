Left Menu

Envoys of four nations present credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday accepted credentials from envoys of four countries- Cuba, Ghana, Mongolia and Sierra Leone at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 22:16 IST
Envoys of four nations present credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind
(Photo Credit: President of India Twitter handle. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday accepted credentials from envoys of four countries- Cuba, Ghana, Mongolia and Sierra Leone at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here. Alejandro Simancas Marin, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, High Commissioner of Republic of Ghana, Ganbold Dambajav, Ambassador of Mongolia and Rashid Sesay, High Commissioner of the Republic of Sierra Leone presented their credentials, according to Rashtrapati Bhavan's statement.

Following the presentation of credentials, the President interacted with the four envoys separately. He congratulated them on their appointments and highlighted the warm and friendly relations that India shared with the countries and the multifaceted relationship that India enjoyed with them. Further, the President also wished them success in the strengthening of bilateral ties and for their well-being and progress and prosperity of the friendly people.

Through the Ambassadors and High Commissioners, the President also conveyed his personal regards to their leadership. Envoys present at the event reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen their ties with India, according to Rashtrapati Bhavan's statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Traditional buffalo race 'Kambala' held at Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka

Traditional buffalo race 'Kambala' held at Dakshina Kannada district in Karn...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021