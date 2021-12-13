India votes against UNSC draft resolution that attempted to 'securitise' climate action
India on Monday voted against a UN Security Council draft resolution that attempted to ''securitise'' climate action and undermine the hard-won consensual agreements in Glasgow, saying it will always speak up for the interests of the developing world and it had no option but to vote against the draft.
''India had no option but to vote against” the resolution, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations T S Tirumurti said.
He, however, said that there should be no confusion about India’s determination to combat climate change and it “will always support real climate action and serious climate justice.” ''We will always speak up for the interests of the developing world, including Africa and the Sahel region. And we will do so at the right place, the UNFCCC,” he said.
He also asserted that developed countries must provide climate finance of USD 1 trillion at the earliest, saying it is necessary that climate finance be tracked with the same diligence as climate mitigation.
''The developed countries have fallen well short of their promises,” he added.
