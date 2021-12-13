Man killed in road accident in Delhi

A 35-year-old man died and a girl was injured after they were allegedly hit by a car in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ranjeet Kumar and the girl as Nisha (9), both residents of Vikaspuri. They were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, they said.

According to police, the incident took place around 6.30 am when one Rishabh was on his way to a gym in his car.

Suddenly, Nisha came in front of his car and Rishabh tried to take a U-turn to avoid hitting her. But he lost control of the vehicle and hit Ranjeet, the police said.

Rishabh was arrested on the spot and the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Ranjeet succumbed to his head injury during treatment, a senior police officer said.

The statement of an eyewitness was recorded and a case registered in connection with the incident, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)