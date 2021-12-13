Left Menu

Man killed in road accident in Delhi

But he lost control of the vehicle and hit Ranjeet, the police said.Rishabh was arrested on the spot and the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 22:28 IST
Man killed in road accident in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man died and a girl was injured after they were allegedly hit by a car in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ranjeet Kumar and the girl as Nisha (9), both residents of Vikaspuri. They were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, they said.

According to police, the incident took place around 6.30 am when one Rishabh was on his way to a gym in his car.

Suddenly, Nisha came in front of his car and Rishabh tried to take a U-turn to avoid hitting her. But he lost control of the vehicle and hit Ranjeet, the police said.

Rishabh was arrested on the spot and the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Ranjeet succumbed to his head injury during treatment, a senior police officer said.

The statement of an eyewitness was recorded and a case registered in connection with the incident, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
2
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey
3
Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

 Global
4
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021