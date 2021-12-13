Left Menu

Dummy candidate held during SRPF exam in Pune

Later it was revealed that Bahure was giving the exam on his cousins behalf, the Hadapsar police station officer said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating his cousin in the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) exam held in Pune the day before, police said on Monday. The accused had placed a Bluetooth device in his ears while solving the question paper at one of the exam centres in the Hadapsar area.

He was identified as Vishal Bahure, a resident of Aurangabad, while the search for other suspects is on, a Pune police officer said.

When the exam was in progress, the invigilator concerned realised that the photo on the hall ticket and the person who has appeared for the exam does not match. ''When he was asked for the identity card, the candidate produced cards of the original candidate who is his cousin. Later it was revealed that Bahure was giving the exam on his cousin's behalf,'' the Hadapsar police station officer said. A case was registered against Bahure and one more person under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other Specified Examinations Act, 1982, he said.

