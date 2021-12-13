Left Menu

Over 9,800 children orphaned since April last year during COVID-19, NCPCR tells SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 22:38 IST
Over 9,800 children orphaned since April last year during COVID-19, NCPCR tells SC
  • Country:
  • India

Over 9,800 children have been orphaned, 508 abandoned and 1.32 lakh have lost either of their parents between April last year to December 7 this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has told the Supreme Court.

The child rights' body has given the crucial information in an affidavit to the apex court which is hearing a suo motu case about children who have been adversely affected by the pandemic, by losing either one or both their parents.

The NCPCR, referring to the data uploaded on the Baal Swaraj Portal-COVID care, said that from April, 2020 onwards and up to December 7, 2021, 9,855 children have been orphaned, 1,32,113 children have lost either of their parents and 508 children have been abandoned.

''A total of 7,499 letters to district authorities for completion of incomplete data for removing discrepancies of the portal of the children. The commission, in the said letters, based on the individual child care plan of the child, had made its recommendations to district authorities for linking the child and his/her family with schemes/benefits as well so that timely financial assistance is also provided to the child and the family,'' the affidavit said.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao on Monday said the process of identifying ''children in street situations'', adversely hit by the pandemic, is at a ''very slow pace'' and directed the states and union territories (UTs) to take immediate steps to identify such children and rehabilitate them without waiting for its directions.

The bench, also comprising Justice B R Gavai, said that there might be ''lakhs of children in street situation'' in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
2
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey
3
Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

 Global
4
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021