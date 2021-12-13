Investigation into Amazon.com Illinois building collapse opened - labor official

An investigation into an Amazon.com building collapse in Edwardsville, Illinois, has been opened by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Scott Allen, a U.S. Department of Labor Regional Director for Public Affairs, said on Monday.

OSHA has six months to complete its investigation, issue citations and propose monetary penalties if violations of workplace safety and or health regulations are found, Allen said in an e-mail. Compliance officers have been on site since Saturday, he said.

An Amazon spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)