Investigation into Amazon.com Illinois building collapse opened - labor official

Updated: 13-12-2021 23:00 IST
An investigation into an Amazon.com building collapse in Edwardsville, Illinois, has been opened by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Scott Allen, a U.S. Department of Labor Regional Director for Public Affairs, said on Monday.

OSHA has six months to complete its investigation, issue citations and propose monetary penalties if violations of workplace safety and or health regulations are found, Allen said in an e-mail. Compliance officers have been on site since Saturday, he said.

An Amazon spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment

