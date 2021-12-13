Food delivery man held in Mumbai for stealing motorcycles
A 29-year-old food delivery man was on Monday arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles from different parts of Mumbai and selling them at cheaper rates in adjoining areas, police said.A Vile Parle police station official said the accused, Dhananjay Martondkar, was identified through CCTV footages. A resident of Matunga in central Mumbai, Martondkar had stolen a motorcycle from Vile Parle and hid it in Panvel in Navi Mumbai, the official said.
- Country:
- India
A 29-year-old food delivery man was on Monday arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles from different parts of Mumbai and selling them at cheaper rates in adjoining areas, police said.
A Vile Parle police station official said the accused, Dhananjay Martondkar, was identified through CCTV footages. He is a habitual offender. A resident of Matunga in central Mumbai, Martondkar had stolen a motorcycle from Vile Parle and hid it in Panvel in Navi Mumbai, the official said. Police recovered three motorcycles from Panvel. The accused used to target those motorcycles whose riders leave the key in the ignition switch while in hurry. He has been booked under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Panvel
- Dhananjay Martondkar
- Matunga
- Mumbai
- Vile Parle
- CCTV
- section 379
- Indian
- Martondkar
ALSO READ
Mumbai court grants bail to Nawab Malik in defamation case filed by Mohit Bharatiya
Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)
Sid Productions to spread its branches in Mumbai and Delhi
Winter session of Maha legislature to be held in Mumbai instead of Nagpur from December 22 to 28: Govt
As CNG prices go up, Mumbai taxi sector demands Rs 5 fare hike