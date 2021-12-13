Food delivery man held in Mumbai for stealing motorcycles

A 29-year-old food delivery man was on Monday arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles from different parts of Mumbai and selling them at cheaper rates in adjoining areas, police said.

A Vile Parle police station official said the accused, Dhananjay Martondkar, was identified through CCTV footages. He is a habitual offender. A resident of Matunga in central Mumbai, Martondkar had stolen a motorcycle from Vile Parle and hid it in Panvel in Navi Mumbai, the official said. Police recovered three motorcycles from Panvel. The accused used to target those motorcycles whose riders leave the key in the ignition switch while in hurry. He has been booked under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)