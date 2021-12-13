HC seeks reply in a PIL seeking setting up fast track police courts

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file its response to a PIL seeking the establishment of fast-track police courts in the state in the wake of the alleged custodial death of 22-year-old Altaf at Kasganj police station.

The PIL suggested that the fast-track courts should adjudicate upon FIRs, complaints and petitions filed against police officials in cases of custodial torture, death, rape and other such offences. It also called for the enforcement of various guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in such matters.

The order was passed by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Piyush Agrawal hearing a PIL file by the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL).

According to the petitioner, one Altaf was called in for questioning by the Uttar Pradesh Police and later found dead at the police station - Kotwali in Kasganj district on November 9, 2021.

It is alleged that the death of Altaf and other such persons in suspicious circumstances in police custody is viewed by any person of ordinary prudence as an institutional killing.

The PIL requested the court to direct the central as well as the state governments to install CCTV cameras in all police stations and other such police offices of CBI, NIA, etc across the state of Uttar Pradesh as has already been directed by the apex court. In the Altaf case, the plea requested the court to direct the setting up of a high-powered committee headed by a sitting or retired judge of the Allahabad High Court to enquire this case. Besides, it requested that the committee be comprised of all relevant stakeholders and a panel of experts to work out. In addition to it, the PIL also requested the court to direct the Director General of Police (DGP), UP, District Magistrate (DM), Kasganj and Superintendent of Police (SP), Kasganj to ensure full police protection to the bereaved family.

