U.S. diplomat's wife to face UK court hearing over fatal car crash

Harry Dunn, 19, died after his motorcycle was in a collision with a car driven by Anne Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, an air force base in the English county of Northamptonshire that is used by the U.S. military. Sacoolas was given diplomatic immunity and left Britain in 2019 shortly after the accident, setting off a dispute between London and Washington over whether she should return to face investigation. Sacoolas has previously said she would not return voluntarily to face a potential jail sentence.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-12-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 23:13 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The wife of a U.S. diplomat is due to face a London court hearing next month over a fatal car crash in England. Harry Dunn, 19, died after his motorcycle was in a collision with a car driven by Anne Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, an air force base in the English county of Northamptonshire that is used by the U.S. military.

Sacoolas was given diplomatic immunity and left Britain in 2019 shortly after the accident, setting off a dispute between London and Washington over whether she should return to face investigation. "While the challenges and complexity of this case are well known, we remain committed to securing justice in this matter," a spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The case will be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Jan. 18, with British media reporting Sacoolas will appear by video link. The CPS declined to comment on that. Sacoolas has previously said she would not return voluntarily to face a potential jail sentence.

