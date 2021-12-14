Left Menu

Norway bans serving of alcohol in bid to halt Omicron outbreak

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 14-12-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 00:48 IST
Norway will ban the serving of alcohol in bars and restaurants, impose stricter rules in schools and speed up vaccination as part of new efforts to curb the outbreak of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the government said on Monday.

"For many this will feel like a lockdown, if not of society then of their lives and of their livelihoods," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

