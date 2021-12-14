Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court rejects religious challenge to New York vaccine mandate

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2021 01:30 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 01:30 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge to New York's refusal to allow religious exemptions to its mandate that certain healthcare workers in the state be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Acting in two cases, the justices denied emergency requests for an injunction requiring the state to allow religious exemptions while litigation over the mandate's legality continues in lower courts.

Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch said they would have granted the injunction.

