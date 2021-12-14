Left Menu

Iran says Israeli PM's visit to the UAE harmful to regional security

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-12-2021 01:36 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 01:36 IST
Iran says Israeli PM's visit to the UAE harmful to regional security
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran, Israel's arch-foe, condemned Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visit to the United Arab Emirates on Monday as detrimental to the security and interests of the region and world Muslims, state media reported. "Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, referring to the visit of the Zionist regime's prime minister to the UAE, said such actions are disruptive to the region's security and go against the interests of the Islamic nation and the people of the region and Arab countries," state media said.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan hosted Bennett on Monday in the first-ever public meeting between the United Arab Emirates' de facto ruler and an Israeli leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
2
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
3
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey
4
Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021