U.S. Senate sets Tuesday vote to raise debt limit

The U.S. Senate will vote on Tuesday to raise the $28.9 trillion limit on the federal government's borrowing authority and avoid possible defaults on debt payments as soon as later this month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday.

"The Senate will act tomorrow to prevent default," Schumer said in a speech to the Senate.

