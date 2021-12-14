Manchin, Biden had 'productive conversation' - Manchin's office
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2021 04:06 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 04:06 IST
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin and President Joe Biden had a "productive conversation" on Monday afternoon and will continue to talk in the coming days, Manchin's communications director Sam Runyon said in a statement.
The meeting between Biden and Manchin marked the latest attempt by the president to engage with Capitol Hill as he seeks support for his $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" spending package.
