Manchin, Biden had 'productive conversation' - Manchin's office

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin and President Joe Biden had a "productive conversation" on Monday afternoon and will continue to talk in the coming days, Manchin's communications director Sam Runyon said in a statement.

The meeting between Biden and Manchin marked the latest attempt by the president to engage with Capitol Hill as he seeks support for his $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" spending package.

