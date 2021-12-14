Left Menu

Manchin, Biden had 'productive conversation' - Manchin's office

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2021 04:06 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 04:06 IST
Manchin, Biden had 'productive conversation' - Manchin's office
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin and President Joe Biden had a "productive conversation" on Monday afternoon and will continue to talk in the coming days, Manchin's communications director Sam Runyon said in a statement.

The meeting between Biden and Manchin marked the latest attempt by the president to engage with Capitol Hill as he seeks support for his $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" spending package.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
3
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey
4
Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021