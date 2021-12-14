Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. opens probe into Amazon warehouse fatal collapse in Illinois

The U.S. workplace safety watchdog is investigating the circumstances around the collapse during Friday night's storm https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/least-64-people-confirmed-dead-kentucky-after-barrage-tornadoes-2021-12-13 of an Amazon.com Inc building in Illinois in which six workers died, an official at the U.S. Department of Labor said on Monday. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has six months to complete its investigation, issue citations, and propose monetary penalties if violations of workplace safety and/or health regulations are found, Scott Allen, a U.S. Department of Labor regional director for public affairs, said via email. He added that compliance officers have been on site since Saturday.

California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases

California will impose a statewide mask mandate in all indoor public spaces as COVID-19 case rates soar, the state's senior government health official said on Monday as precautions ramp up against the Omicron variant. The mandate, which will take effect on Wednesday and last a month, is one of several measures the most-populous U.S. state is taking to slow a wave of infections that is already straining hospitals in areas where vaccination rates are low.

U.S. court sets change of plea hearing for Derek Chauvin

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was expected to plead guilty in a civil rights case tied to the death of George Floyd at a U.S. District Court hearing in Minnesota set for Wednesday. The federal court on Monday set the change-of-plea hearing, an indication Chauvin would change his plea to guilty.

Accused Michigan school shooter appears in virtual court, will stay in adult jail

The Michigan teenager charged in the deadliest U.S. school shooting of 2021 calmly answered questions via video link on Monday during a hearing in which his lawyers unsuccessfully pleaded with the judge to move him from a facility where he is being jailed with adults. Ethan Crumbley, 15, blinked occasionally behind glasses and over a white face mask during the Oakland County criminal court procedural hearing as his lawyers said his mental, physical and emotional health was not best served by holding him in the county's adult jail, although he is isolated from other inmates.

'Anything is possible,' Manchin says after talks with Biden on $1.75 trln bill

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin was noncommittal on Monday after discussions with President Joe Biden about a key $1.75 trillion social spending bill, but said "anything is possible" when asked if the bill could pass before Christmas. Manchin, a moderate who has stood as a stumbling block to some major Biden initiatives, told reporters "the conversations are positive" about the bill, which is a key part of the White House agenda.

'From grief to shock': Tornadoes kill at least 74 in Kentucky

The barrage of tornadoes that tore through six states killed at least 74 people in Kentucky, where on Monday volunteers handed out coffee, chainsaws chewed through debris and survivors sought refuge in shelters and spare rooms. The death toll was likely to rise as another 109 people remained missing, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said. Some 28,000 Kentucky homes and businesses still lacked power. The tornadoes, which the governor estimated destroyed 1,000 homes, surprised people by striking unusually late in the year during cold weather on Friday.

Runaway consumer prices complicate Democrats' agenda, midterm hopes

Senate Democrats hope in the coming days to pass a mammoth social spending bill they believe could help keep the party in power in next year’s crucial midterm elections, but sky-rocketing consumer prices are wreaking havoc with that plan.

Friday’s announcement that inflation was rising at the fastest pace in almost 40 years appeared to endanger the fate of the $1.75 trillion bill, while handing Republicans a new weapon with which to attack the legislation.

U.S. Supreme Court rejects religious challenge to New York vaccine mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected challenges brought by a group of Christian doctors and nurses and an organization that promotes vaccine skepticism to New York's refusal to allow religious exemptions to the state's mandate that healthcare workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. Acting in two cases, the justices denied emergency requests for an injunction requiring the state to permit religious exemptions while litigation over the mandate's legality continues in lower courts. Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch said they would have granted the injunction.

U.S. Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. Air Force on Monday said 27 service members had been discharged for refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the first active-duty troops believed to have been removed for declining the vaccine. The Pentagon made the vaccine mandatory for all service members in August and the vast majority of active-duty troops have received at least one dose.

Georgia Republican proposes eliminating ballot drop boxes ahead of 2022 elections

A leading Georgia legislator has introduced a bill that would eliminate absentee ballot drop boxes, a favored and highly-used tool last November that allowed voters to safely cast ballots during the coronavirus pandemic. Butch Miller, the No.2 Republican in Georgia's Republican-controlled senate and a candidate for lieutenant governor in the 2022 elections, said drop boxes were a “weak link” in guarding against voter fraud, according to a statement released by his office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)