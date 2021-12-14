Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Canada setting aside C$40 billion to compensate Indigenous children for harm

Canada is setting aside C$40 billion ($31.2 billion) to compensate Indigenous children and families in foster care for suffering discrimination, and will start paying out once a protracted lawsuit is settled, officials said on Monday. The compensation decision affects some 55,000 children.

French, German ministers say nuclear power a difficult subject

The French and German finance ministers, during the first visit of new German Finance Minister Christian Lindner to Paris, said talks about the role of nuclear energy in European power markets will be difficult, even if they agreed on most other issues. France, which will take on the rotating presidency of the European Union in January, wants to see nuclear power classified as sustainable energy in the European Union's new "taxonomy" system to define sustainable investment.

Crew member found dead after Danish, British boats collide in Baltic

One of two Danish crew members missing from a capsized barge has been found dead in the hull after an overnight collision on Monday with a British cargo vessel in a busy Baltic Sea route off Sweden. The 55-metre Karin Hoj barge and 90-metre Scot Carrier were sailing in the same direction off the island of Bornholm when they crashed in fog and darkness at 3.30 a.m. (0230 GMT), maritime agencies in Denmark and Sweden said.

No punishment for U.S. troops involved in deadly Kabul strike- Pentagon

The Pentagon said on Monday that no U.S. military personnel would be held accountable for an August drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians, including seven children. An earlier investigation by the Air Force inspector general said the Aug. 29 strike was caused by execution errors, interpreting information that supported certain viewpoints, and communication breakdowns. The military previously called the strike a "tragic mistake."

Russia says it may be forced to deploy mid-range nuclear missiles in Europe

Russia said on Monday it may be forced to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe in response to what it sees as NATO's plans to do the same. The warning from Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov raised the risk of a new arms build-up on the continent, with East-West tensions at their worst since the Cold War ended three decades ago.

Britain reports first death with Omicron coronavirus variant

At least one person has died in the United Kingdom after contracting the Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, the first publicly confirmed death globally from the swiftly spreading strain. Since the first Omicron cases were detected on Nov. 27 in Britain, Johnson has imposed tougher restrictions and on Sunday cautioned that the variant could overcome the immune defences of those inoculated with two shots of vaccines.

Ukraine accuses Russia of information warfare after 'neo-Nazi' arrests

Russia's domestic intelligence service was accused by its Ukrainian counterpart on Monday of waging information warfare after it said it had arrested 106 supporters of a Ukrainian neo-Nazi youth group for planning attacks and mass murders. The incident came at a moment of acute tension between the two countries, with Ukraine saying it fears a possible Russian invasion and Moscow denying it has any such plan.

European Union stands united on Russia sanctions, top diplomat says

European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday that any Russia aggression against Ukraine would trigger economic sanctions on Moscow, trying to keep up the pressure after similar statements by NATO and the Group of Seven nations. "The European Union stands united in support of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a news conference after the meeting.

Nuclear deal with Iran will soon be 'empty shell' -European diplomats

Major powers and Iran have yet to get down to business at talks on rescuing the 2015 nuclear deal, which will very soon become "an empty shell" without progress, senior British, French and German diplomats said on Monday. "As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down to real negotiations," the diplomats from the so-called E3 said in a statement about the Vienna nuclear negotiations in which they are shuttling between U.S. and Iranian officials.

Turkey says Serb move to start quitting Bosnia's key institutions "dangerous"

A vote by Serb lawmakers to start pulling their autonomous Serb Republic out of Bosnia's armed forces, judiciary, and tax system is "wrong, dangerous" and could threaten regional stability, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday. His comments came after Germany's new government called on the European Union to impose sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik over the decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)