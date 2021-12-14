U.S. House panel seeks contempt charge for ex-Trump aide Meadows

The U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol voted on Monday to seek "contempt of Congress https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-stake-trump-allies-facing-contempt-congress-2021-10-14 " charges against Mark Meadows, who served as White House chief of staff to former President Donald Trump.

The seven Democratic and two Republican members of the House of Representatives Select Committee approved a report recommending the criminal charge against Meadows by a unanimous 9-0 vote, paving the way for a vote by the full chamber.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)