Police foil bid to kill woman in Nagpur; 4 arrested

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-12-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 09:51 IST
Police foil bid to kill woman in Nagpur; 4 arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Nagpur police have foiled a conspiracy hatched by some persons to kill a woman for not vacating her rented house here in Maharashtra and arrested four people, including the contract killers, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch sleuths on Monday picked up a couple, Raja Suresh Gund (35) and his wife Puja Rajesh Gund (25), who told the police that they had taken a contract of Rs four lakh from one Rahul Halmare (36) to kill the woman, a police release said.

Later, the police nabbed Halmare and another person, identified as Bhupendra Mohan Gillorkar (32), who was also allegedly involved in the contract killing conspiracy, it said.

The accused told the police that the woman was not ready to vacate her rented house, following which its owner gave the contract to kill her, the release said.

Efforts were on to trace the absconding house owner, it said.

A case was registered against the accused at Wadi police station, the release added.

