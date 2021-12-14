Left Menu

Constable succumbs to injuries; death toll in J-K terror attack rises to 3

The death toll in the terrorist attack on a police bus in Jammu and Kashmir rose to three on Tuesday after an injured constable succumbed to injuries, officials said. Constable Rameez Ahmad of the 9th Battalion, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, succumbed to injuries at the Armys 92 Base hospital, the officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-12-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 10:44 IST
Constable succumbs to injuries; death toll in J-K terror attack rises to 3
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll in the terrorist attack on a police bus in Jammu and Kashmir rose to three on Tuesday after an injured constable succumbed to injuries, officials said. Constable Rameez Ahmad of the 9th Battalion, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, succumbed to injuries at the Army's 92 Base hospital, the officials said. Little known outfit Kashmir Tigers, believed to be the front of Jaish-e-Mohammad, carried out the attack on the police bus at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Monday. Assistant Sub Inspector Ghulam Hassan and Constable Shafeeq Ali were killed while 12 others including Rameez sustained injuries.

The attack was carried out on the 20th anniversary of the attack on the Parliament building in the national capital by Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021