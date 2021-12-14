Left Menu

TN CM condemns “cowardly terror attack” on police bus in Srinagar

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-12-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 11:06 IST
TN CM condemns “cowardly terror attack” on police bus in Srinagar
TN CM MK Stalin (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday condemned the "cowardly terror attack" on a police bus in Srinagar and wished the injured personnel a speedy recovery.

Expressing shock over the "cowardly terror attack'' on a police bus near Srinagar, the Chief Minister said, "I condemn this dastardly attack and offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the martyred security personnel." In a release here Stalin wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Two policemen were killed and 12 others sustained injuries when terrorists attacked a bus carrying the Jammu and Kashmir armed police personnel in Zewan in Pantha Chowk area on Monday evening.

