Blinken says U.S. has strong commitment to Indonesia
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 14-12-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 11:39 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated on Tuesday a strong American commitment to its strategic partnership with Indonesia and to their engagement on the South China Sea.
Blinken made the remarks after a meeting with Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and the signing of several joint agreements. Retno said the United States was committed to increasing engagement at all levels with Indonesia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antony Blinken
- American
- U.S.
- Indonesia
- State
- United
- South China Sea
- Indonesian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Over 135 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far
U.S. does not impose new Omicron testing for passengers from southern Africa
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stock futures, oil regain some ground after Omicron battering
UPDATE 2-Thanksgiving traditions return to U.S.: Football, family and parades
BRIEF-U.S. HHS Secretary Becerra Spoke Today With South African Minister Of Health Phaahla