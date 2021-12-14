Left Menu

Blinken says U.S. has strong commitment to Indonesia

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 14-12-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 11:39 IST
Blinken says U.S. has strong commitment to Indonesia
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated on Tuesday a strong American commitment to its strategic partnership with Indonesia and to their engagement on the South China Sea.

Blinken made the remarks after a meeting with Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and the signing of several joint agreements. Retno said the United States was committed to increasing engagement at all levels with Indonesia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021