Blinken says U.S. has strong commitment to Indonesia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated on Tuesday a strong American commitment to its strategic partnership with Indonesia and to their engagement on the South China Sea.

Blinken made the remarks after a meeting with Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and the signing of several joint agreements. Retno said the United States was committed to increasing engagement at all levels with Indonesia.

