Seven killed, four injured as car carrying migrants crashes in Hungary -police
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 14-12-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 11:55 IST
Seven people were killed and four injured as a car with a Serbian licence plate carrying migrants crashed into a house late on Monday, after its driver refused to stop for a police check at Morahalom near the Serbian border, police said on Tuesday.
Police said the driver was detained and proceedings against him will start for people trafficking and causing a fatal mass accident.
