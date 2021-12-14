Left Menu

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following ruckus by Opposition

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following sloganeering by the Opposition demanding to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 12:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As the sloganeering continued, the Chairman of the House said, "Let's maintain decency and decorum in the House. Unruly and unparliamentary behaviour is not going to work at all."

The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue till December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

