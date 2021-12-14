Left Menu

Russia tracks French frigate in Black Sea - Interfax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-12-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 12:33 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday its Black Sea Fleet forces were tracking the French navy's Auvergne frigate after the vessel entered the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency reported.

East-West tensions are at a high with Ukraine, the United States and Western capitals voicing fears over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine.

