Left Menu

Minor girl gang-raped by father's friends in MP

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two friends of her father in Madhya Pradeshs Jabalpur district, a police official said on Tuesday.The incident took place on December 7 and came to light on December 11 following which the two accused were arrested, he said.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 14-12-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 12:39 IST
Minor girl gang-raped by father's friends in MP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two friends of her father in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on December 7 and came to light on December 11 following which the two accused were arrested, he said. The Class 7 student was allegedly raped in the backyard of her house by two of her father's friends, aged 25 and 26 years, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Agrawal said.

Her father, a labourer, was out of home when the incident occurred. A woman from the neighbourhood informed police about it on December 11. The police subsequently contacted the girl's family and registered a case, the official said. Ranjhi police station in-charge Vijay Paraste said that when contacted, the girl's family members said she had been looking lost since some days. After being counselled, the girl narrated the ordeal to police, he said. Both the accused were arrested on Sunday and a case was registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021