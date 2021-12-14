Minor girl gang-raped by father's friends in MP

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two friends of her father in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on December 7 and came to light on December 11 following which the two accused were arrested, he said. The Class 7 student was allegedly raped in the backyard of her house by two of her father's friends, aged 25 and 26 years, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Agrawal said.

Her father, a labourer, was out of home when the incident occurred. A woman from the neighbourhood informed police about it on December 11. The police subsequently contacted the girl's family and registered a case, the official said. Ranjhi police station in-charge Vijay Paraste said that when contacted, the girl's family members said she had been looking lost since some days. After being counselled, the girl narrated the ordeal to police, he said. Both the accused were arrested on Sunday and a case was registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.

