Britain 'will not hesitate to act' on BT after Drahi ups stake

Britain said on Tuesday it would not hesitate to act if required to protect its critical national telecoms infrastructure after entrepreneur Patrick Drahi increased his stake in BT to 18%.

"We are monitoring the situation carefully," a British government spokesman said.

"The government is committed to leveling up the country through digital infrastructure, and will not hesitate to act if required to protect our critical national telecoms infrastructure."

