Left Menu

Blinken to Senate: Confirm ambassadors for the sake of U.S. national security

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday made a plea to the U.S. Senate to speed up confirming President Joe Biden's nominees for ambassador posts, saying having only a fraction of key envoys on the ground was hampering efforts to deal with foreign policy challenges. "This is a huge problem," Blinken told a news conference in Jakarta, the first stop on a wider Southeast Asia trip that covers Malaysia and Thailand.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 14-12-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 13:26 IST
Blinken to Senate: Confirm ambassadors for the sake of U.S. national security
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday made a plea to the U.S. Senate to speed up confirming President Joe Biden's nominees for ambassador posts, saying having only a fraction of key envoys on the ground was hampering efforts to deal with foreign policy challenges.

"This is a huge problem," Blinken told a news conference in Jakarta, the first stop on a wider Southeast Asia trip that covers Malaysia and Thailand. As of last week, only 16% of the Biden administration's ambassadors were confirmed, he said, compared with the 70%-90% in the last three administrations.

"And virtually every challenge we face, including dealing with Russia, with China, with non-state factors, we're hampered by the fact that we don't have our full national security and foreign policy team on the field," Blinken said. He added that he had spoken about the problem with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday night. "For the sake of our national security, the Senate must act," he said.

Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio have put holds on Biden's ambassadors. Confirmation of Nicholas Burns, Biden's nominee to be the U.S. ambassador in Beijing, is one of the key posts that is still held up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021