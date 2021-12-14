Left Menu

Attack on police bus was planned: IGP Kashmir

The attack on a police bus here that claimed the lives of three cops was pre-planned as the armed police team was returning to camp at same time it usually did after performing routine duties, a senior police official said on Tuesday.Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar was speaking to reporters at the wreath-laying ceremony for one of the slain policemen.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-12-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 13:50 IST
Attack on police bus was planned: IGP Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

The attack on a police bus here that claimed the lives of three cops was pre-planned as the armed police team was returning to camp at same time it usually did after performing routine duties, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar was speaking to reporters at the wreath-laying ceremony for one of the slain policemen. ''The bus carrying 25 policemen was returning to the camp, as per routine, when three terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad opened fire on the vehicle,'' he said.

''This was a planned attack. They must have conducted recce and seen that the bus is coming back every day in routine after getting off duty,'' the officer said said.

Three cops, ASI Ghulam Hassan and Constables Shafeeq Ali and Rameez Baba, died of injuries sustained in the attack, while 11 others were undergoing treatment.

Kumar said that while one of the assailants was a local, two others were foreign terrorists.

''We have got lot of inputs on the group. We will neutralise this group very soon,'' he said. The IGP lauded the police personnel, saying they retaliated and ensured that the terrorists did not succeed in snatching the weapons.

''One of the terrorists was injured in the retaliatory fire and blood trail could be seen for quite some distance... They escaped towards Khrew. We are working on it, '' he added. Kumar said the terrorists took advantage of darkness as the road leading to the police camp at Zewan was not well lit and the road opening party of security forces had left for the day. ''We are taking all precautionary measures ,including installation of lights on the road,'' he added. PTI MIJ AAR AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021