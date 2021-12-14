Left Menu

Police investigate marine intoxication after Baltic Sea collision

Two crew members on a British cargo vessel were found to be over the legal limit for drugs or alcohol after a collision with a Danish barge in the Baltic Sea that killed at least one person on Monday, the owner of the British ship said.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 14-12-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 14:08 IST
Police investigate marine intoxication after Baltic Sea collision
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Two crew members on a British cargo vessel were found to be over the legal limit for drugs or alcohol after a collision with a Danish barge in the Baltic Sea that killed at least one person on Monday, the owner of the British ship said. The 55-metre Karin Hoj https://www.reuters.com/world/two-cargo-ships-have-collided-baltic-sea-swedish-public-broadcaster-2021-12-13 barge capsized when it crashed with the 90-metre Scot Carrier off the island of Bornholm in fog and darkness early on Monday.

One of the two Danish crew members from the capsized barge was found dead in the hull. The other crew member was still missing. The Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement that a preliminary investigation was underway into several suspected crimes -- gross negligence in maritime traffic, causing death through negligence, and marine intoxication.

It said a Briton and a Croatian had been take into custody but that it could provide no further details due to the preliminary nature of the investigation. "In line with standard procedures, (...) all crew members of the Scot Carrier were tested for drugs and alcohol with two crew members exceeding the legal limit," Scotline, which owns the Scot Carrier, said in a statement late on Monday.

The company said it has a strict drug and alcohol policy in place and zero tolerance of any breaches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021