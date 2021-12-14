2 Singaporean ISIS supporters given conditional release on rehabilitation

Two self-radicalised Singaporeans previously detained for unstintingly supporting the Islamic State terrorist group have been released from detention under strict conditions after they showed ''good progress'' in their rehabilitation, a media report said on Tuesday.

Muhammad Shamin Mohamed Sidek, 35, and Mohamed Omar Mahadi, 38, were assessed to ''no longer pose a security threat requiring preventive detention'', said the Internal Security Department (ISD).

They were released from detention under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in August.

Shamin had expressed an unstinting support for ISIS while Omar, along with his wife, had planned to take their children to Syria and was prepared to die as a martyr.

Shamin was self-radicalised by online propaganda and was arrested and jailed in May 2015 after he incited religious violence through pro-ISIS postings on social media, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said at the time.

He continued to express unstinting support for ISIS while in prison and was later detained under the ISA in August 2015.

ISD's investigations showed that he had planned to travel to Syria to join ISIS once he had raised enough money to fund the trip.

The MHA said that Shamin had decided if he was unable to do so, he would consider fighting alongside a regional militant group that he considered to be aligned with ISIS.

He was reportedly undeterred by his arrest under the ISA and had said that he would pursue his plans to join ISIS after his release from detention.

The ISD on Tuesday said that Shamin was released in August this year on a restriction order, meaning he must abide by several conditions and restrictions.

For example, he is not permitted to change his residence or employment, or travel out of Singapore, without the approval of the ISD's director, The Straits Times reported, citing ISD conditions.

He also cannot access the Internet or social media, issue public statements, address public meetings or print, distribute, contribute to any publication, hold office in, or be a member of any organisation, association or group, without the approval of the ISD's director.

The other Singaporean released in August, Omar, was detained under the ISA in August 2016.

Omar and his wife, Dian Faezah Ismail, had planned to take their children and travel to Syria to join and fight alongside ISIS, according to the Singapore daily report.

Like Shamin, Omar was self-radicalised by online materials and was prepared to die as a martyr, the MHA said in 2016.

The ISD on Tuesday said that Omar was released on a suspension direction. This refers to a ministerial direction to suspend a detention order, with certain conditions.

For instance, Omar is prohibited from associating with any militant or terrorist groups or individuals, and he is not allowed to leave the country without the prior written approval of the ISD's director.

A suspension direction can be revoked by the MHA and the released individual can be detained again if he or she does not comply with any of the conditions stipulated.

Meanwhile, restriction orders that had been issued against six other Singaporeans were allowed to lapse upon their expiry between June to November, as the six had also ''shown good progress in their rehabilitation,'' said the ISD.

They are Mohamad Rizal Wahid, 41; Shakirah Begam Abdul Wahab, 27; Mohammad Razif Yahya, 33; Muhammad Harith Jailani, 24; Adzrul Azizi Bajuri, 23; and Munavar Baig Amina Begam, 42, according to The Straits Times report on Tuesday.

