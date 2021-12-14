Left Menu

Sexual Violence Legislation Bill passing final stage in Parliament

The Bill makes changes to the parts of the court process which research shows cause trauma to victims of sexual violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 14-12-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 14:43 IST
Sexual Violence Legislation Bill passing final stage in Parliament
“This Bill will help change attitudes and processes that have traditionally normalised or excused violence,” Marama Davidson said. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Minister of Justice and the Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence have welcomed the Sexual Violence Legislation Bill passing its final stage in Parliament.

The Bill makes changes to the parts of the court process which research shows cause trauma to victims of sexual violence.

"As well as reducing unnecessary harm, the changes will see cases based on relevant information, and not myths about sexual violence, such as a victim somehow asking for it," Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi said.

"We know that victims of sexual violence often don't come forward because they fear the process of seeking justice will end up doing them more harm. Over time, the changes in this Bill will help to address this issue," Kris Faafoi said.

Most of Bill's changes were recommended by the Law Commission in 2015 and 2019, and have been called for by experts and advocates. Key changes will:

entitle sexual violence complainants to use alternative ways of giving evidence, including by pre-recording their cross-examination evidence in appropriate cases;

make sure evidence about a complainant's past sex life is off limits, unless it is clearly highly relevant; and

require judges to talk to the jury to dispel any misconceptions relating to sexual violence (often called 'rape myths') that might be brought into a case.

The Bill includes changes to benefit all witnesses, not just those in sexual cases.

It will strengthen judges' obligations to intervene in questions that they consider unacceptable; taking into account the witness's vulnerability and the tone of questioning alongside other factors.

It will also make sure witnesses can have specialist help with understanding and communicating in court, for whatever reason they need it. This service is currently only available to witnesses with insufficient English or a communication disability.

The Bill has been designed to improve complainants' experiences in court, while still upholding defendants' fundamental rights.

"This Bill is an important step in ensuring victims and survivors are not re-traumatised by the Justice System," Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence, Marama Davidson said.

"We have a significant underreporting of sexual violence in Aotearoa, New Zealand. In the development of Te Aorerekura, our national strategy to eliminate family violence and sexual violence, we heard clearly that our systems must be safe and accessible, so people feel supported to seek help and accountability.

"This Bill will help change attitudes and processes that have traditionally normalised or excused violence," Marama Davidson said.

Minister Faafoi noted that improving complainants' experiences does not automatically entail restricting defendants' fundamental rights.

"All of Bill's provisions ensure that a judge has discretion to apply them in a way that preserves the fairness of the trial.

"I know some lawyers have raised concerns about how the Bill will work in practice, and the impact it will have on defendants.

"I am reassured to see similar changes working fairly in other countries, where similar concerns were raised but have not eventuated," Kris Faafoi said.

Some parts of the Bill come into force immediately following Royal assent. Other changes, including around video evidence, will come into effect a year afterwards, or earlier, by Order in Council.

The Government has committed to reviewing Bill's impacts, on both complainants and defendants, once the changes have had a chance to bed in.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021