Danish fuel supplier, CEO convicted over jet fuel exports to Syria

Fuel supplier Bunker Holding, its chief executive and its subsidiary Dan-Bunkering, were convicted by a Danish local court on Tuesday for breaching European Union sanctions by selling jet fuel to Syria, court documents showed.

The firms will receive fines, while the chief executive of Bunker Holding, Keld Rosenbaek Demant, was handed a four month suspended prison sentence.

The verdict was delivered by Odense city court.

