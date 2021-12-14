Kremlin says Putin, Xi to discuss tensions in Europe in video call
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-12-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 14:59 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss tensions in Europe and "aggressive" U.S. and NATO rhetoric during a video call on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.
East-West tensions are at a high with Ukraine, the United States and Western capitals voicing fears over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- United States
- Chinese
- NATO
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- Europe
- Xi Jinping
- Kremlin
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU COVID-19 passports, vaccines helped European tourism recovery -UN report
Taiwan, Europe must defend democracy together, president says
European shares rebound from Omicron-fuelled selloff
Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia -NTV
European shares rise after massive selloff fuelled by Omicron variant