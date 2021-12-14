Left Menu

Prahlad Joshi slams Farooq Abdullah for pro-Pakistan statements, asks him to settle there

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Tuesday slammed former Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah over his comment that India should talk to Pakistan and said that the latter must settle there.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 15:05 IST
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Tuesday slammed former Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah over his comment that India should talk to Pakistan and said that the latter must settle there. "He has said many times that India should talk to Pakistan. If he likes Pakistan so much, then he should settle there," Joshi told ANI.

Following the terrorist attack near a police camp at Zewan in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar which took the lives of two police personnel, the National Conference chief had asked the Centre to hold talks with Pakistan like they do so with China. Referring to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Abdullah had said "Friends can be changed, but not neighbours. So we cannot wait for talks till the last bullet is fired. Both countries have to come forward for talks. It is good for both India and Pakistan and we can avoid the damage."

Two police personnel were killed and 12 others injured after terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

