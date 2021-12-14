Left Menu

Gauteng SAPS concerned at video circulating of Mamelodi GBV victim

The unidentified complainant then proceeded to open a case of domestic violence and assault at the Silverton Police Station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-12-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 15:10 IST
Gauteng SAPS concerned at video circulating of Mamelodi GBV victim
Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili in a statement said the Silverton police arrested the suspect in the early hours of 12 December 2021. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAPoliceService)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The management of the South African Police Service in Gauteng has expressed concern at a video circulating on social media platforms of a gender-based violence (GBV) victim complainant who could not get assistance in Mamelodi as the police station was closed.

The unidentified complainant then proceeded to open a case of domestic violence and assault at the Silverton Police Station.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili in a statement said the Silverton police arrested the suspect in the early hours of 12 December 2021.

"The case docket as well as the arrested suspect were then transferred by the Silverton police to SAPS Mamelodi for further investigation as the incident occurred in Mamelodi," she said.

A Mamelodi Detective who was allocated the case then charged the 46-year-old suspect with assault and before releasing him on a warning to appear in court on 30 December 2021

Muridili said preliminary investigations revealed that the Mamelodi Police Station was closed due to decontamination as there had been a COVID-19 case reported.

"The Community Service Centre was operating from the back entrance of the station," she said.

She said the Mamelodi Station Commander, Brigadier Matji, has apologised for any inconvenience caused with regards to the closing of the police station.

"He has committed to ensuring that the next time the station has to be decontaminated, there will be clear and visible signage to direct clients to the place where the Community Service Centre will be operating.

"The Station Commander has also instituted an internal disciplinary investigation into the detective member that released the suspect on warning and failed to liaise with the complainant," she said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021