9-year-old girl raped by father in UP's Fatehpur, accused arrested

PTI | Fatehpur(Up) | Updated: 14-12-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 15:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in a drunken state in a village under Khaga Kotwali police station area here, police said.

The nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father who was sleeping alongside her on Sunday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police (CO) Khaga, Gayadutt Mishra said.

The elder brother of the accused, who had rushed to the spot on hearing the cries of the victim, lodged a case on Monday and later in the day the accused was arrested.

The victim has been sent for medical examination, the CO said, adding that the victim's mother had died a few years ago.

