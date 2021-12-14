Left Menu

Afghanistan's deposed envoy decries 'total reversal' of rights' gains

Afghanistan's envoy from the former government on Tuesday accused the Taliban of committing a wide range of human rights abuses including targeted killings and enforced disappearances since seizing control in August.

"With the military takeover of Kabul by the Taliban, not only we see a total reversal of two decades of advances...but the group is also committing a litany of abuses with full impunity which in many cases is going unreported and undocumented," Nasir Ahmad Andisha told the Human Rights Council. He is Kabul's U.N. ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva who is still recognised by the world body.

