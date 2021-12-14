Left Menu

World needs cheaper way to vaccinate against COVID, former UK vaccine chief says

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-12-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 15:29 IST
  • United Kingdom

The former head of Britain's vaccine task force said on Tuesday that the vaccines against COVID-19 would need to become cheaper to administer - whether with patches, pills or sprays - to ensure countries do not have to spend so much.

"We can't be in a position where we have to go through this monumental logistics challenge of actually getting vaccines into arms," Kate Bingham, former chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, told a parliamentary committee.

"So the other area that I think we must be pushing forward is: how do we improve the format of these vaccines so that they are much easier and more cheap to deploy whether that is patches, pills or sprays."

