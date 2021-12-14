Rs one cr seized from man in civic poll-bound city, arrested

With a civic poll in the city less than a week away, the special task force (STF) of Kolkata Police has seized Rs one crore from a man and arrested him in the downtown Park Street area, an official of the force said on Tuesday. Acting on an input, STF sleuths apprehended the 27-year-old man, identified to be a resident of Maheshtala in the southern fringes of the city, in front of Assembly of God Church and seized the money from him. The man could not give any reasonable explanation for having the amount on his person, a police official said.

"The money was in Rs 2000 denomination notes, except 20 pieces of Rs 500 notes (Rs 10,000),'' he said.

The man was arrested and taken to Park Street police station where a case had been registered against him for theft, the official added. A civic poll in the city will be held on December 19.

