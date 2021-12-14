Left Menu

Development of Gorkhas including those living in West Bengal is top priority of govt: MoS Nityanand Rai

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that the development of Gorkhas including those living in West Bengal is one of the top priorities of the government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 16:36 IST
Development of Gorkhas including those living in West Bengal is top priority of govt: MoS Nityanand Rai
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that the development of Gorkhas including those living in West Bengal is one of the top priorities of the government. Answering a question in Lok Sabha on the political situation of Gorkhas in West Bengal, Rai said, "The all-round development of Gorkhas including those living in West Bengal is one of the top priorities of the Government. In a meeting with the representatives of Gorkhas on October 12, 2021, it was mentioned that the aspirations of the people would be met within the Constitutional framework and in consultation with the Government of West Bengal."

This comes in response to questions asked by the Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi on the matter. On October 12, the Union Home Ministry began tripartite talks with the Gorkha representatives from the Darjeeling Hills, Terrai and Dooars region and the government of West Bengal to resolve the issues related to the Gorkhas.

Chairing the meeting at his North Block office, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly making efforts to resolve issues related to the Gorkhas and of the region. The meeting was significant as the motive aimed to find a Permanent Political Solution (PPS) to the more than 100-year-old demand of a separate state for the Gorkhas within the Indian federal structure.

Meanwhile, the winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue till December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021