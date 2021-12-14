Bill to extend ED director's tenure up to max 5 years introduced in RS

The government on Tuesday moved a bill in Rajya Sabha to extend the tenure of director of Enforcement Directorate to a maximum of five years.

The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, passed in Lok Sabha on December 9, was moved by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, Jitendra Singh in the Upper House.

The Bill seeks to extend the tenure of the director of the Enforcement Directorate from two years to five years.

While introducing the Bill, Singh said the amendments are in the interest of national security and for the stability of the financial structure.

''Enforcement director has a very crucial role even in money laundering cases, and is possibly the only agency of its kind available in India. But for India, most of the other countries have a much longer term. And here also, the term is not being made indefinite...,'' he said.

The clause on tenure which says ''not less than two years'' is just being amended to '''go up to five years'' with a one-year extension on each occasion, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)