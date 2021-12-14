Britain scolds China over Hong Kong
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain scolded China on Tuesday for using a National Security Law to repress opposition politicians, the media and civil society in Hong Kong.
"The erosion of liberty in Hong Kong is an affront to freedom and democracy," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on the publication of a report on Hong Kong.
"Just over a year since the introduction of the National Security Law, the mainland Chinese and Hong Kong authorities have used the law and related institutions against all opposition, free press and civil society in Hong Kong," Truss said in a foreword to the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Britain to unveil new booster guidance as Omicron variant spreads
Britain to unveil new booster guidance as Omicron variant spreads
Britain to offer everyone a COVID-19 booster eventually - vaccine official
Hong Kong seeks arrest of two activists accused of inciting blank votes at election
Xi asks Chinese military to step up recruitment of new talent to gain ascendancy in future wars