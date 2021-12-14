Left Menu

Britain scolds China over Hong Kong

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-12-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 16:40 IST
Britain scolded China on Tuesday for using a National Security Law to repress opposition politicians, the media and civil society in Hong Kong.

"The erosion of liberty in Hong Kong is an affront to freedom and democracy," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on the publication of a report on Hong Kong.

"Just over a year since the introduction of the National Security Law, the mainland Chinese and Hong Kong authorities have used the law and related institutions against all opposition, free press and civil society in Hong Kong," Truss said in a foreword to the report.

