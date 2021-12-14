Left Menu

Naxals kill villager in Chhattisgarh; police suspect act outcome of frustration

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 14-12-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 16:47 IST
A group of armed Naxals allegedly killed a villager and injured another person in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in Kongdem village under Errabore police station limits, located about 400 km from the state capital Raipur, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

The official said the rebels might have killed the man out of frustration over a recent encounter in which a cadre was killed and a militia commander of the outlawed movement was arrested. A group of 10 to 15 ultras carrying traditional weapons and firearms reached Kongdem village and axed to death a local, identified as Darre Naveen, he said.

The insurgents also attacked another villager, but he somehow managed to save his life and alerted the police about the incident.

A police team later rushed to the village and the injured man was taken to a hospital, the official said.

