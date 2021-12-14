Left Menu

One accused arrested in Jharkhand’s minor girl gang-rape case

An accused allegedly involved in the gang-rape of a minor girl in Palamu district has been arrested while search is underway for one more accused, a senior police officer said.

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 14-12-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 17:07 IST
One accused arrested in Jharkhand’s minor girl gang-rape case
An accused allegedly involved in the gang-rape of a minor girl in Palamu district has been arrested while search is underway for one more accused, a senior police officer said. A 12-year-old girl belonging to the Korwa tribe had allegedly been gang-raped in Medininagar on Friday night.

The girl, who hails from neighbouring Garhwa district, was on a visit to Semra village to see her ailing sister when the two accused offered to take her in their jeep to a private hospital in Medininagar town where her sister was undergoing treatment, the officer said. However, they gang-raped her mid-way and then dropped her at the hospital and fled. Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha, on Tuesday visited the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital to record the girl's statement.

He said doctors told him that the girl was recovering. The police have arrested one of the accused on Monday. The SP said that the other accused will be arrested soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

