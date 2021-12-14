Left Menu

No money was demanded by Anil Deshmukh or his staff: Sachin Waze

Suspended cop of Mumbai Police, Sachican Waze, on Tuesday, cleared former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's name in the extortion case and said that no money was demanded by him or his staff during his tenure at the office.

No money was demanded by Anil Deshmukh or his staff: Sachin Waze
Suspended cop of Mumbai Police, Sachican Waze, on Tuesday, cleared former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's name in the extortion case and said that no money was demanded by him or his staff during his tenure at the office. The former home minister and the suspended cop appeared before the Chandiwal commission of inquiry on Tuesday.

During the interrogation by Anil Deshmukh's lawyer, Girish Kulkarni, Waze said that no money was demanded by the former home minister or his staff. When asked about whether Deshmukh had demanded extortion money from a beer bar in the city during his tenure in the office of the home minister, Waze said that he did not remember.

Now the next hearing of the Chandiwal Inquiry Commission will be on December 21. Inquiry commission fined Rs 15,000 to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh for seeking time. Notably, Waze was arrested in the Antilia case.

Both Deshmukh and Waze are in judicial custody in separate cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), respectively. The Commission is probing the allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

