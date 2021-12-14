Left Menu

Four posing as CBI agents decamp with gold, cash from house in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-12-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons impersonating as CBI agents allegedly stole gold and cash from a realtor's house in Gachibowli here, police said on Tuesday.

According to a senior police official, on Monday afternoon four persons came in a car at an apartment complex and entered the house by posing as CBI agents and collected almirah keys from the realtor's wife.

On the pretext of a search operation they took away 1.35 kg gold jewellery and between Rs 1 to Rs 2 lakh cash and left the place, the official said.

Later a complaint was filed and based on which a case under relevant IPC sections was registered, the official added.

