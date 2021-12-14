Rajya Sabha passes bill to extend tenure of ED Director up to a maximum of 5 years

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the 'Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021' to extend the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director up to a maximum of five years. The 'Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021' seeks amendment to the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003. Through this proposed legislation, the Centre seeks to extend the tenure of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) director to five years.

Currently, the chief of ED is appointed for a period extending up to two years. Earlier on November 14, the Centre had moved an ordinance on the same, which President Ram Nath Kovind had assented to. The Bill repealed the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote as the entire Opposition had walked out of the House earlier seeking revocation of suspension of 12 suspended MPs. Lok Sabha had also passed the Bill on December 9.

In his concluding remark over the bill, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said "the noble motive behind the bill is fulfilled". The minister reminded the first Cabinet meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and said "the Prime Minister had discussed primarily to bring back the black money in the country, try and curb corruption, and with this bill, the motive will be almost fulfilled." (ANI)

