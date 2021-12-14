Left Menu

Rajya Sabha passes bill to extend tenure of ED Director up to a maximum of 5 years

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the 'Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021' to extend the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director up to a maximum of five years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 17:28 IST
Rajya Sabha passes bill to extend tenure of ED Director up to a maximum of 5 years
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the 'Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021' to extend the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director up to a maximum of five years. The 'Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021' seeks amendment to the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003. Through this proposed legislation, the Centre seeks to extend the tenure of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) director to five years.

Currently, the chief of ED is appointed for a period extending up to two years. Earlier on November 14, the Centre had moved an ordinance on the same, which President Ram Nath Kovind had assented to. The Bill repealed the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote as the entire Opposition had walked out of the House earlier seeking revocation of suspension of 12 suspended MPs. Lok Sabha had also passed the Bill on December 9.

In his concluding remark over the bill, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said "the noble motive behind the bill is fulfilled". The minister reminded the first Cabinet meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and said "the Prime Minister had discussed primarily to bring back the black money in the country, try and curb corruption, and with this bill, the motive will be almost fulfilled." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021