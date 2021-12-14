Left Menu

U.S. diplomat meets top Ukrainian officials amid Russian military buildup

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 17:31 IST
Karen Donfried, the United States assistant secretary of state, has met top Ukrainian officials to reinforce the U.S. commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and discuss a path toward diplomatic progress, the U.S. Embassy said on Tuesday.

The State Department said this weekend Donfried would travel to Kyiv and Moscow to meet senior government officials to discuss Russia's military buildup. Moscow has denied planning an attack and blames Ukraine and NATO for stoking tensions.

