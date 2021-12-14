Left Menu

UP: Woman, paramour get life term for killing her husband back in 2017

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-12-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 17:54 IST
UP: Woman, paramour get life term for killing her husband back in 2017
A local court on Tuesday sentenced a woman and her paramour to life imprisonment for murdering her husband in 2017 over a property dispute here.

Additional District Sessions Judge Sandeep Gupta imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on convicts Amna Begum and her paramour Arif after holding them guilty under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (punishment for murder).

According to public prosecutor Amit Kumar Tyagi, Yasin was gunned down by his wife Amna Begum with the help of her paramour Arif to get hold of a family property at Sindhawli village in the district on March 4, 2017.

Amna was Yasin's second wife after the death of his first spouse. A property dispute had arisen between the first wife's sons and Amna.

Amna tried to pressure her husband to sell his property in her name but he refused to do so. As a result, she shot him dead with the help of her paramour.

