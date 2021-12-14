Official: Gasoline truck explodes in Haiti; dozens killed
A truck carrying gasoline exploded in northern Haiti and more than 40 people were killed, an official said Tuesday.
The blast occurred in the city of Cap-Haitien, former Prime Minister Claude Joseph said.
“I share the pain and sorrow of all the people,” he tweeted.
No further details were immediately available. Police didn't immediately return calls requesting information.
Le Nouvelliste newspaper reported that dozens have been hospitalised with injuries and that hospitals were seeking supplies.
“We are overwhelmed,” a person identified as Dr. Calhil Turenne told the paper.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haiti
- Claude
- Calhil Turenne
- Joseph
- Le Nouvelliste
- Cap-Haitien
ALSO READ
Thousands of Haitians gather at encampment in southern Mexico, demanding help
Disabled and displaced: helping Haiti’s most vulnerable people
Three missionaries released in Haiti following October kidnapping
US religious group says Haitian gang releases 3 hostages
Three missionaries held in Haiti released -ministry group